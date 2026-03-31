Chile Clamps Down: Rising School Violence Sparks New Security Measures
In response to a rise in school violence, including a recent deadly knife attack, Chilean President José Antonio Kast has announced plans to enhance security measures in schools. These include potential legislation to allow teachers to inspect students' belongings and implementing metal detectors to prevent future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 31-03-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 02:02 IST
- Country:
- Chile
Chile is grappling with increasing school violence, prompting President José Antonio Kast to promise stricter security measures.
This commitment follows a severe knife attack last Friday that left a school inspector dead and multiple individuals injured. Another incident involved a student attempting to enter a school with a loaded firearm.
The government plans to introduce new measures, potentially including metal detectors and legislation to allow teachers to inspect backpacks, aiming to elevate safety in educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur University Students Decry Campus Bombing
Tragedy at Godavari: Three Students Drowned
Students Protest Over Restrictions at Hansraj College Fest
India Warns Students: Verify Uzbek Medical Universities' Credentials
Australia Elevates Visa Scrutiny for Indian Students, Reverts to 'Highest-Risk' Category