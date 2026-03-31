Chile Clamps Down: Rising School Violence Sparks New Security Measures

Chile is grappling with increasing school violence, prompting President José Antonio Kast to promise stricter security measures.

This commitment follows a severe knife attack last Friday that left a school inspector dead and multiple individuals injured. Another incident involved a student attempting to enter a school with a loaded firearm.

The government plans to introduce new measures, potentially including metal detectors and legislation to allow teachers to inspect backpacks, aiming to elevate safety in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)