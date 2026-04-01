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Students Clash with Police: University of Belgrade Protests Escalate

Hundreds of students clashed with police in Belgrade over a controversial police search at the University of Belgrade. The search is linked to the investigation of a student’s death. The ongoing anti-government protests criticize President Vucic's administration for corruption and ties with organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:32 IST
Students Clash with Police: University of Belgrade Protests Escalate
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  • Country:
  • Serbia

Tensions escalated in Belgrade as hundreds of students confronted police during a protest against a search at the University of Belgrade offices. The police intervened with force as demonstrators accused the authorities of misconduct.

The police search was related to the investigation into the recent death of a female student. However, protesters argue the search lacked legal grounds and was an overreach of authority.

This event is part of a series of protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration, known for allegations of corruption and media suppression, although these are strongly denied by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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