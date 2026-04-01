Students Clash with Police: University of Belgrade Protests Escalate

Tensions escalated in Belgrade as hundreds of students confronted police during a protest against a search at the University of Belgrade offices. The police intervened with force as demonstrators accused the authorities of misconduct.

The police search was related to the investigation into the recent death of a female student. However, protesters argue the search lacked legal grounds and was an overreach of authority.

This event is part of a series of protests against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration, known for allegations of corruption and media suppression, although these are strongly denied by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)