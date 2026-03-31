Left Menu

Unlock Leadership Potential with XLRI's Premier Online Business Management Program

XLRI Jamshedpur's 12-month live online Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management program empowers working professionals with comprehensive business, operational, and leadership skills. Featuring interactive learning, industry-relevant modules, and experienced faculty, it prepares participants for strategic roles and decisions, reinforcing crucial capabilities for advancing in today’s dynamic corporate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:40 IST
Unlock Leadership Potential with XLRI's Premier Online Business Management Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

XLRI Jamshedpur has announced admissions for the 47th batch of its Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management, a 12-month, live online program. The course, approved by AICTE and offered in collaboration with TimesPro, caters to working professionals aiming to enhance their business acumen and leadership potential.

This program addresses the increasing demand for professionals with a robust understanding of diverse business functions, equipping participants with strategic, financial, and leadership skills crucial for navigating complex business environments. Through an integrated curriculum, participants will engage in practical learning experiences, including a five-day campus immersion at XLRI Jamshedpur.

Industry reports highlight the ongoing shift toward skills in technology, analytics, and leadership, emphasizing the program's value for early-to-mid-career professionals. Upon completion, participants earn a certificate from XLRI, along with potential alumni status, fostering a lifelong connection with the prestigious institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

 Global
2
China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
3
Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Officials.

Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Offici...

 India
4
Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026