Unlock Leadership Potential with XLRI's Premier Online Business Management Program

XLRI Jamshedpur has announced admissions for the 47th batch of its Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management, a 12-month, live online program. The course, approved by AICTE and offered in collaboration with TimesPro, caters to working professionals aiming to enhance their business acumen and leadership potential.

This program addresses the increasing demand for professionals with a robust understanding of diverse business functions, equipping participants with strategic, financial, and leadership skills crucial for navigating complex business environments. Through an integrated curriculum, participants will engage in practical learning experiences, including a five-day campus immersion at XLRI Jamshedpur.

Industry reports highlight the ongoing shift toward skills in technology, analytics, and leadership, emphasizing the program's value for early-to-mid-career professionals. Upon completion, participants earn a certificate from XLRI, along with potential alumni status, fostering a lifelong connection with the prestigious institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)