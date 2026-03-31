Smooth Sailing: Non-Plan Admissions Open for Delhi's Government Schools

The Directorate of Education in Delhi announced that non-plan admissions for classes 6-9 in government schools will commence on April 1, 2026. The admissions target students residing in Delhi who are affected by various personal circumstances, such as parental job transfers or those moving from private schools.

The process will unfold in three cycles, utilizing an online registration system, with the first cycle running from April 1 to April 7. Subsequent cycles will occur between April 30 and May 25, and July 1 to July 25. Final admissions are expected to conclude by August 31, with first cycle school allotments announced on April 21.

Students can register online, while out-of-school children can register physically at nearby schools. Special provisions are in place for children aged 10-15. A central helpline and school help desks will assist with admission queries, and early registration is encouraged for a better chance of securing preferred schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)