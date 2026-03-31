Delhi's Academic Calendar 2026: Key Dates and New Initiatives

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has unveiled its academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, marking the start of online registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in early April. This calendar synchronizes with national holidays and regulations to ensure the streamlined operation of schools and comprehensive student growth.

The schedule, applicable to all government and aided schools in the capital, delineates crucial dates for admissions, exams, holidays, and extracurricular activities. It highlights registration dates for major competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and CLAT, slated for July, and includes timelines for important scholarships scheduled for August.

The Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission, approved in December 2025 by the Delhi government, aims to fortify government school students' access to higher education through free exam coaching. The annual calendar also sets forth various student activities such as sports, quizzes, and awareness programs, with school sessions starting on April 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)