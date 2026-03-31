Left Menu

Justice Rally Erupts at Shoolini University Over Ex-Student's Tragic Death

A mass protest at Shoolini University in Solan was triggered by the suicide of an ex-student allegedly harassed at a job obtained through campus placement. The student, Nitin Chauhan, was promised Rs 50,000 but received half, leading to his final desperate act. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:04 IST
Justice Rally Erupts at Shoolini University Over Ex-Student's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Shoolini University in Solan, a major protest broke out on Tuesday following the suicide of a former student. Allegations have surfaced that the student was harassed and denied the promised salary at a job secured through campus placement.

The victim, Nitin Chauhan, who pursued his MBA at the institution, had been placed at a company in Dehradun. Despite being promised a salary of Rs 50,000, Chauhan received only half the amount and faced grueling night shifts.

Protesters are demanding justice for Chauhan and calling for the dismissal of Avnee Khosla, the vice president of the university. Amid the unrest, a police investigation into the tragic incident is currently underway.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Embassy Issues Urgent Threat Alert in Saudi Arabia

U.S. Embassy Issues Urgent Threat Alert in Saudi Arabia

 Global
2
Tribunal Upholds Ban on NSCN (K): A Blow to Insurgency

Tribunal Upholds Ban on NSCN (K): A Blow to Insurgency

 India
3
Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

Pope Leo's Uncommon Call for Peace

 Global
4
U.S. Army Suspends Aircrew Amidst Political Helicopter Drama

U.S. Army Suspends Aircrew Amidst Political Helicopter Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026