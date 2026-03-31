Justice Rally Erupts at Shoolini University Over Ex-Student's Tragic Death

At Shoolini University in Solan, a major protest broke out on Tuesday following the suicide of a former student. Allegations have surfaced that the student was harassed and denied the promised salary at a job secured through campus placement.

The victim, Nitin Chauhan, who pursued his MBA at the institution, had been placed at a company in Dehradun. Despite being promised a salary of Rs 50,000, Chauhan received only half the amount and faced grueling night shifts.

Protesters are demanding justice for Chauhan and calling for the dismissal of Avnee Khosla, the vice president of the university. Amid the unrest, a police investigation into the tragic incident is currently underway.