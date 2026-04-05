Manipur University Students Decry Campus Bombing

In response to the recent bomb blast at Manipur University, students took to the streets to voice their concerns. The explosion occurred at the teachers' quarters gate on Saturday evening, causing significant alarm among the university community.

Police confirmed the timing of the explosion, which took place in the Canchipur area of the campus. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as five teachers residing at the quarter were unharmed.

During their demonstration, students carried placards with messages demanding educational freedom and upholding the law. Their protest highlighted the need for ensuring safety and security on educational campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)