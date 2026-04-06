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Tragedy Strikes: Student Dies After Basketball Structure Collapse

A 20-year-old marine engineering student, Vishal Varma, died following a basketball frame structure collapse in Pune's Tolani Maritime Institute. The incident happened while he was attempting pull-ups on Sunday morning. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Student Dies After Basketball Structure Collapse
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at Tolani Maritime Institute in Pune district, claiming the life of 20-year-old marine engineering student Vishal Varma. He was performing pull-ups on a basketball frame when it collapsed, inflicting fatal head injuries.

The accident took place at an empty court near Induri village on a Sunday morning. Despite promptly being rushed to a hospital, Varma succumbed to his injuries. The college's principal, Sanjeet Kanungo, stated that an internal investigation is ongoing to prevent future occurrences.

While the police have registered an accidental death report, allegations arose from students about delayed medical assistance. Authorities are examining these claims as part of the broader inquiry into the unfolding events surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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