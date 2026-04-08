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Mastering Influence: Elevate Your Executive Presence with IIM Kozhikode's Program

IIM Kozhikode's Executive Presence, Influence, and Storytelling Programme helps professionals develop strategic influence in today's dynamic corporate world. Focused on honing executive skills, this 12-week online course combines theory and practice. Graduates learn advanced communication, strategic networking, and the art of narrative building to enhance professional impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:14 IST
Mastering Influence: Elevate Your Executive Presence with IIM Kozhikode's Program
  • Country:
  • United States

In today's corporate world, the power of influence outstrips mere titles. As organizations navigate digital acceleration and increased scrutiny, effective communication and leadership become key. More than ever, senior professionals must translate their expertise into executive presence, which epitomizes professional infrastructure.

The IIM Kozhikode's Executive Presence, Influence, and Storytelling Programme stands out in this context. Over twelve weeks, participants refine their strategic influence through pre-recorded modules, live masterclasses, and interactive sessions. This approach not only builds competence but enhances their ability to navigate complexity and represent their organizations with assurance.

Aim of the program isn't personality change but strategic refinement. By focusing on informal influence, vision communication, network building, and persuasive storytelling, it preps professionals for real-world challenges, reinforcing executive presence as a disciplined practice. It's a step forward for those aspiring to shape conversations with authority and composure in competitive arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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