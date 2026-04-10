Tragic Loss: Student's Despair Leads to Heartbreaking Decision

A second-year Pre-University Course student allegedly died by suicide at her residence, shortly after her exam results were released. The victim, 17-year-old Tanushree, reportedly failed three subjects, which authorities suspect as the cause for her drastic action.

The discovery was made on Thursday at approximately 3:30 PM, when Tanushree was found hanging from a ceiling fan. At the time, her mother was away at work, leaving the teenager alone at home. A police officer reported that no suicide note was found, except for the girl's hall ticket lying on the bed.

The police's preliminary inquiry points towards suicide, driven by Tanushree's distress over her academic results. She had discussed her failure with friends, but when she stopped responding to their calls, they checked on her. A case of unnatural death has been filed by the Hebbal police, who continue to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)