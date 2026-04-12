Devastation in Nigeria: Airstrike on Village Market Results in Tragic Death Toll

At least 200 individuals are reported dead following an airstrike by Nigerian military jets on a village market in the northeast. The strike occurred on Saturday night as the military pursued Islamist militants, according to local councillors and residents on Sunday.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed targeting Boko Haram militants in the Jilli axis of Borno state. However, they did not report hitting a market, sparking controversy and raising questions as no further comments were provided.

Local councillor Lawan Zanna Nur Geidam stated over 200 casualties resulted from the airstrike at Jilli Market. Emergency response agencies are involved, with reports of significant injuries among market vendors, triggering a substantial humanitarian concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)