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Andhra Pradesh's Generous Aid to Iranian Students Amidst West Asia Conflict

The Andhra Pradesh government has provided financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to two Iranian students in response to the West Asia conflict. District collector M Abhishikth Kishore handed over the funds, sourced from two local funds, to support their education at Andhra University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Generous Aid to Iranian Students Amidst West Asia Conflict
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The Andhra Pradesh government has extended a financial hand to international students affected by the turmoil in West Asia, offering Rs 1 lakh as aid to two Iranian students. This benevolent act aims to support their educational journey at Andhra University amid challenging times.

Visakhapatnam's district collector, M Abhishikth Kishore, personally handed over the monetary assistance to Zeenab and Solmaj, who are enrolled in a pharmacy course. The students had sought help due to hardships stemming from the US-Iran conflict.

The financial assistance was equally sourced from the District Sanjeevani Fund and Kanakamahalakshmi Devasthanam, indicating a well-coordinated local effort to stand by those in need during global unrest.

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