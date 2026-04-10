Andhra Pradesh's Generous Aid to Iranian Students Amidst West Asia Conflict

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended a financial hand to international students affected by the turmoil in West Asia, offering Rs 1 lakh as aid to two Iranian students. This benevolent act aims to support their educational journey at Andhra University amid challenging times.

Visakhapatnam's district collector, M Abhishikth Kishore, personally handed over the monetary assistance to Zeenab and Solmaj, who are enrolled in a pharmacy course. The students had sought help due to hardships stemming from the US-Iran conflict.

The financial assistance was equally sourced from the District Sanjeevani Fund and Kanakamahalakshmi Devasthanam, indicating a well-coordinated local effort to stand by those in need during global unrest.