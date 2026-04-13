Delhi University Raises Eyebrows with New MOOC Credit Proposal

Delhi University's recent proposal to integrate SWAYAM and other Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) into the academic credit system has met with criticism from faculty members. The initiative suggests allowing students to earn up to 5% of their total credits through these digital platforms.

The plan, set to be discussed at the upcoming Academic Council meeting, raises concerns over the potential weakening of university departments, reduction in teaching posts, and the exacerbation of the existing digital divide. Faculty members fear this shift could lead to teachers being sidelined to mere facilitators in an increasingly decentralized educational structure.

Associate professor Abha Dev Habib and Rajesh Jha have both voiced apprehension regarding the fragmenting impact this proposal could have on traditional classroom dynamics and the coherent structure of academic programmes. The proposal calls for appointed Digital Learning Coordinators to manage the implementation and tracking of such courses.