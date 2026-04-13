Left Menu

Delhi University Raises Eyebrows with New MOOC Credit Proposal

Delhi University's proposal to integrate SWAYAM and MOOC platforms for earning academic credits gains criticism from faculty. Concerns arise over digital divide, potential weakening of departments, and disruption of teacher-student dynamics. The proposal aims to enable students to earn up to 5% of credits through online courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:57 IST
Delhi University Raises Eyebrows with New MOOC Credit Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's recent proposal to integrate SWAYAM and other Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) into the academic credit system has met with criticism from faculty members. The initiative suggests allowing students to earn up to 5% of their total credits through these digital platforms.

The plan, set to be discussed at the upcoming Academic Council meeting, raises concerns over the potential weakening of university departments, reduction in teaching posts, and the exacerbation of the existing digital divide. Faculty members fear this shift could lead to teachers being sidelined to mere facilitators in an increasingly decentralized educational structure.

Associate professor Abha Dev Habib and Rajesh Jha have both voiced apprehension regarding the fragmenting impact this proposal could have on traditional classroom dynamics and the coherent structure of academic programmes. The proposal calls for appointed Digital Learning Coordinators to manage the implementation and tracking of such courses.

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Rajkot: Bridging Technology and Empathy in Healthcare

AIIMS Rajkot: Bridging Technology and Empathy in Healthcare

 India
2
Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand

Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand

 India
3
Pioneering Journeys: New Milestones in Space Exploration

Pioneering Journeys: New Milestones in Space Exploration

 Global
4
Medicaid Work Rules, Stockpile Bans & Biotech IPOs: Key Updates in Health

Medicaid Work Rules, Stockpile Bans & Biotech IPOs: Key Updates in Health

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026