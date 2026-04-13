Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: The Mysterious Death of Nithin Raj
A case has emerged involving the death of Nithin Raj, a Kannur Dental College student, allegedly linked to harassment from loan app operators and faculty. The Kannur Cyber Police and Special Investigation Team are probing the incident, while protests erupt over alleged faculty misconduct at the college.
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The tragic death of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student from Kannur Dental College, has sparked a probe into potential harassment from online loan app operators and alleged faculty misconduct. Raj's death is being investigated by the Kannur Cyber Police, who registered a case involving threats from loan app operators after Raj defaulted on a loan repayment.
Nithin Raj reportedly took a loan of Rs 14,000 for his mother's treatment, out of which Rs 8,000 was demanded back urgently. Following harassment over non-repayment, faculty members allegedly became involved. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining possible links between these threats and Raj's tragic demise, while also investigating claims of emotional harassment by faculty.
The incident has prompted student protests and action by political organizations, with allegations against a faculty member, M K Ram, for past misbehavior resurfacing. In addition, several commissions, including the Kerala SC/ST Commission, have taken an interest in the case, seeking thorough investigations and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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