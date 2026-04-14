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Tragedy Strikes in Southeast Turkiye: Former Student Opens Fire at High School

A former student in southeast Turkiye opened fire inside a high school, injuring 16 before committing suicide. The incident took place at a vocational school in Siverek, Sanliurfa. Special police units intervened as the assailant refused to surrender. The motive behind this rare occurrence in Turkiye remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Southeast Turkiye: Former Student Opens Fire at High School
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  • Country:
  • Turkey

A tragic event unfolded in southeast Turkiye as a former student opened fire at a high school, injuring at least 16 individuals before taking his own life. Armed with a shotgun, the assailant indiscriminately fired at a vocational school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province.

According to officials, the gunman later hid inside the building and shot himself. This shocking incident has left the motive unclear as school shootings are considered rare in Turkiye.

Special police operations units were deployed to the scene after the attacker refused to surrender. All staff and students were evacuated as footage displayed dozens of students fleeing the premises towards safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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