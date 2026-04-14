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Ukraine and Germany Forge Historic Drone Deal

Ukraine and Germany have begun discussions on a European anti-ballistic missile program and a major bilateral drone deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the potential of the deal to be Europe's largest, during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:35 IST
Ukraine and Germany Forge Historic Drone Deal
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and Germany have entered discussions on establishing a European anti-ballistic missile program, alongside a comprehensive bilateral drone agreement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelenskiy underscored the potential magnitude of the drone deal, emphasizing that it could become the largest of its kind in Europe.

The Ukrainian leader further stated that teams have already commenced work on solidifying specific details of the agreement, marking a significant step forward in the collaborative defense efforts between the two nations.

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