Revamping Identity: Rajasthan's Sarthak Naam Abhiyan

In Rajasthan, a state initiative named 'Sarthak Naam Abhiyan' is set to eliminate derogatory or awkward names from school registers. This campaign aims to replace these names with meaningful alternatives to prevent ridicule and bolster students' self-esteem as they grow older.

The state's School Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, emphasized the importance of names in shaping a child's identity, noting that inappropriate names can lead to social and psychological challenges. The education department has identified up to 3,000 such names in both government and private schools and compiled a list of positive alternatives.

The campaign will involve parents through meetings and committees to encourage name changes. Furthermore, the initiative also aims to remove caste-based or derogatory terms from official records, offering respectful alternatives instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)