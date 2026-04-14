Left Menu

Revamping Identity: Rajasthan's Sarthak Naam Abhiyan

The Rajasthan government has introduced the 'Sarthak Naam Abhiyan', aiming to replace derogatory or awkward names in school registers with meaningful alternatives. This initiative addresses concerns over the impact of such names on students' self-esteem and identity. The campaign involves listing positive names and engaging with parents for changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:48 IST
Revamping Identity: Rajasthan's Sarthak Naam Abhiyan
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, a state initiative named 'Sarthak Naam Abhiyan' is set to eliminate derogatory or awkward names from school registers. This campaign aims to replace these names with meaningful alternatives to prevent ridicule and bolster students' self-esteem as they grow older.

The state's School Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, emphasized the importance of names in shaping a child's identity, noting that inappropriate names can lead to social and psychological challenges. The education department has identified up to 3,000 such names in both government and private schools and compiled a list of positive alternatives.

The campaign will involve parents through meetings and committees to encourage name changes. Furthermore, the initiative also aims to remove caste-based or derogatory terms from official records, offering respectful alternatives instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh

Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
World Leaders Convene Globally for Diplomatic Dialogues

World Leaders Convene Globally for Diplomatic Dialogues

 Global
3
Rosatom's Response Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Rosatom's Response Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 Russia
4
IMF Warns: Iran War Stalls Global Economic Growth

IMF Warns: Iran War Stalls Global Economic Growth

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026