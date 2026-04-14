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Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

Birkbeck, University of London has received approval to establish a campus in Bengaluru, enhancing access to affordable, high-quality international education. This initiative aligns with India's goal to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50% by 2030, thereby supporting the nation's evolving education ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:53 IST
Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus
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The University of Birbek in London received a significant boost to its global expansion strategy when it was granted a Letter of Intent by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up a campus in Bengaluru, India.

This new establishment is set to offer Indian students access to the esteemed University of London degrees at substantially reduced costs, approximately 60 per cent lower than what they would typically incur studying abroad. This aligns with India's strategic educational goals, particularly targeting an increase in the Gross Enrolment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2030.

Vineet Joshi, Higher Education Secretary, emphasized the initiative's impact, stating it ensures equity and broadens educational opportunities for students who can now access world-class education without incurring exorbitant expenses. Moreover, Professor Sally Wheeler, Vice Chancellor of Birbeck, noted that the Bengaluru campus would integrate Birkbeck's renowned flexible and career-focused education model into India's educational landscape, enhancing employability and industry links.

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