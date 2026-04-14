Balancing Tradition and Innovation: AI's Role in Medical Education
Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of foundational medical education despite advancements in AI technology. He highlighted that AI should enhance but not replace fundamental learning. Singh spoke during the release of a pediatric medical textbook, emphasizing the need for medical education systems to evolve with technological and disease complexities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:54 IST
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Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted the critical balance between adopting new technologies like artificial intelligence and maintaining strong foundational knowledge in medical education.
Speaking at the launch of a postgraduate textbook, he warned against relying on AI before understanding core medical concepts, critical for developing competent clinicians.
Singh also emphasized the urgency of modernizing medical education to meet evolving technological and disease challenges, encouraging young professionals to strengthen their basics and explore specializations.