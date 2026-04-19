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Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: Caste Discrimination or Financial Strain?

Kannur Dental College management refutes claims of caste discrimination in BDS student Nithin Raj's death. They attribute his suicide to stress over a mobile-app loan. However, allegations have been made regarding caste-based harassment. Police are investigating, and the cyber police have already made arrests related to the loan threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:31 IST
Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: Caste Discrimination or Financial Strain?
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The management of Kannur Dental College has denied claims that the death of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student, was due to caste discrimination. They attribute the suicide to financial strain from a loan Raj took through a mobile app.

A case has been registered against two faculty members under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, citing allegations of harassment over Raj's caste and complexion.

The college asserts that neither Raj nor his family filed any complaints of caste discrimination. Authorities have entrusted CCTV footage, Raj's letters, and exam papers to the police. The cyber police have arrested three persons related to the loan threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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