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Calls for Urgent Review at NIT Kurukshetra Amid Rising Student Suicides

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to investigate a troubling string of student suicides at NIT Kurukshetra. The MP highlighted concerns over institutional support systems, student protests, and administrative decisions following the deaths and an attempted suicide on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:50 IST
Calls for Urgent Review at NIT Kurukshetra Amid Rising Student Suicides
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In a significant development, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has called for immediate action from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a series of student suicides at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

Brittas, in his communication to the minister, pointed out the deaths of four students since February, besides an attempted suicide, citing inadequate mental health support and transparency from the institution.

He criticized administrative responses, including sudden campus closures and hostel evacuations, which have heightened distress among students, especially during end-semester exams. The situation demands swift intervention to address safety and mental health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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