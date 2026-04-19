Calls for Urgent Review at NIT Kurukshetra Amid Rising Student Suicides

In a significant development, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has called for immediate action from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a series of student suicides at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

Brittas, in his communication to the minister, pointed out the deaths of four students since February, besides an attempted suicide, citing inadequate mental health support and transparency from the institution.

He criticized administrative responses, including sudden campus closures and hostel evacuations, which have heightened distress among students, especially during end-semester exams. The situation demands swift intervention to address safety and mental health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)