Gauteng Schools Receive Over 210,000 Online Applications in Four Hours

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) recorded a busy start to its 2027 Online Admissions process after more than 210,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications were submitted within the first four hours of the system opening on Wednesday morning. The online portal went live at 8am and reached 210,055 completed applications by midday, showing strong demand from parents and guardians across the province.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, said the early response reflects the trust that families continue to place in the province's digital admissions system. Thousands of parents were already waiting before the portal opened, with 12,058 people joining the online queue between 7:30am and 7:59am. The department said the application process has run smoothly without major technical problems.

High Demand Across Popular School Districts

The strongest demand has come from the Ekurhuleni South and Tshwane West education districts. Among secondary schools, Hoërskool Langenhoven received the highest number of applications at 1,168, followed by Alberton High School with 1,098 and Hoërskool Akasia with 917.

Primary schools also experienced high interest, with Rachel de Beer Primary School receiving 474 applications. Laerskool Akasia followed with 461, while Laerskool Voortrekker Eeufees recorded 411 applications.

Growing Learner Numbers Drive Demand

Gauteng remains South Africa's largest provincial education system, serving more than 2.4 million learners through 2,111 public ordinary schools. The province added more than 23,000 learners over the past year, creating demand equal to roughly 19 new schools with space for 1,200 learners each.

The department said the Online Admissions System, introduced in 2015, has replaced long queues outside schools with a digital process designed to make applications easier and more transparent. Around 400,000 entry-grade learners were successfully placed during the 2025 admissions cycle.

New Features Added for 2027 Admissions

This year's application process includes stronger system stability, quicker processing, better document verification and automated SMS reminders. Parents can also view each school's Language of Learning and Teaching, Home Language and First Additional Language options before choosing schools. The department said these changes were introduced after consultations with parents, school governing bodies, principals and district officials.

Parents Urged to Apply Early

The department has encouraged parents not to leave applications until the final days before the closing date on 4 September 2026. Applicants must complete all five application steps, choose between three and five schools, and upload certified supporting documents within seven days after submitting an application.

Parents have also been warned not to pay anyone claiming to guarantee school placements, as the admissions process is free. Families needing assistance can visit any of the department's 48 walk-in centres, 15 district offices, provincial head office or public schools across Gauteng for free support.