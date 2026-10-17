Cameroon's Tech Summit Brings Young Innovators and UNESCO Together for a Bold Agenda

Young innovators, entrepreneurs and technology professionals gathered at the Yaounde Conference Center on 15 October 2026 to open the second Cameroon International Tech Summit. Under the theme "The Bold Agenda," CITS26 brought together people developing new ideas and institutions that could help turn them into practical solutions.

Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng presided over the opening ceremony, attended by international development partners and representatives from the technology sector. Organised by Mountain Hub, the three-day event focused on how young people can contribute to sustainable development through innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development.

A meeting place for ideas and partnerships

Cameroon's digital transformation depends on more than new technology. Entrepreneurs need opportunities to present their work, young people need space to develop their abilities, and public institutions need conversations with those building solutions to everyday challenges.

CITS26 provided a platform for the exchanges, bringing together stakeholders from government, business and development institutions to share ideas, showcase innovations and explore partnerships. The summit connected discussions about technology with the people and skills behind it. Its focus on entrepreneurship and talent development placed young participants within a wider conversation about how innovation can contribute to the country's development.

UNESCO connects technology with education and culture

At its exhibition stand, UNESCO introduced visitors to its mission and work across education, science, culture, and communication and information. The display showcased how these fields contribute to inclusive and sustainable societies, connecting the Organization's mandate with the interests of the summit's participants.

For young innovators and other visitors seeking responses to contemporary challenges, the stand opened discussions about the role of knowledge, creativity and access to information in developing useful solutions.

UNESCO's participation also highlighted international cooperation as part of that process. Scientific exchange, education and sharing knowledge help create the conditions in which people can develop ideas and apply them to society's needs.

Keeping people at the centre of digital progress

The gathering offered an opportunity to consider how technological progress connects with wider public priorities. Better education, scientific cooperation, cultural heritage protection and access to reliable information all have a place in conversations about Cameroon's digital future.

UNESCO brought those concerns into an event shaped by entrepreneurship and technological ambition, showing how its work relates to the questions facing innovators and development partners.

CITS26 created space for participants from different sectors to meet around shared challenges. The value of those exchanges will depend on how the ideas and relationships developed at the summit support solutions that people can use.