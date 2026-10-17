Why Are Millions of Bangladeshis Still Poor Despite Billions Spent on Subsidies and Social Welfare?

Bangladesh is facing mounting economic challenges as slowing growth, rising poverty, persistent inflation and financial sector instability threaten its development prospects, according to the World Bank's October 2026 Bangladesh Development Update, titled Make Subsidies and Social Protection Work Better for the Poor. The report, prepared by economists at the World Bank, draws on economic data and research from Bangladesh Bank, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the Ministry of Finance, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER). It warns that weaknesses in banking, energy, taxation and social protection are limiting economic recovery and preventing government assistance from reaching millions of vulnerable households.

Bangladesh's Economic Slowdown Puts Jobs and Livelihoods at Risk

Bangladesh's economic growth slowed to 3.4 percent in fiscal year 2025–26, compared with 7.1 percent in FY22, reflecting declining investment, weak industrial activity and growing uncertainty. Private sector credit growth fell to a 33-year low of 4.5 percent in June 2026, while industrial growth weakened to 2 percent. Energy shortages, expensive imports and limited access to financing have disrupted manufacturing and construction, reducing employment opportunities and business confidence.

The slowdown has pushed more households into financial hardship. National poverty is estimated to have increased from 18.7 percent in 2022 to 22.5 percent in 2026, with approximately 2.1 million additional people falling into poverty compared with FY25. Nearly 62 million Bangladeshis live just above the poverty line, making them vulnerable to job losses, illness and rising living costs. Female labour force participation also declined from 42.8 percent in 2022 to 38.4 percent in 2024.

Inflation remains another major concern. Although average inflation eased from 10 percent in FY25 to 8.7 percent in FY26, higher food, electricity, fuel and transportation costs continue to weaken household purchasing power, particularly among low-income families.

Banking Troubles and Weak Revenues Threaten Economic Recovery

Bangladesh's banking sector is experiencing serious financial difficulties, with non-performing loans reaching 33.2 percent in June 2026. Weak governance, deteriorating loan quality and inadequate capital have increased risks to financial stability. These problems are also restricting credit availability for businesses, making it harder for industries to expand production and create employment.

The country's external financial position has benefited from record remittances of $35.6 billion in FY26, helping foreign exchange reserves recover above $32 billion by August 2026. However, weakening exports, expensive energy imports and growing government expenditure continue to create economic pressure.

Government revenue reached only 8.3 percent of GDP, while the fiscal deficit widened to 3.9 percent. Limited tax collection reduces resources available for infrastructure, education, healthcare and social assistance. The World Bank projects economic growth of 3.4 percent in FY27 and 3.9 percent in FY28, suggesting that recovery will remain slow without significant reforms.

Billions in Subsidies, Yet Millions Remain Without Support

One of the report's most important findings concerns the unequal distribution of government subsidies and social assistance. Bangladesh spends approximately 3.5 percent of GDP, equivalent to $17.4 billion annually, on energy and fertilizer subsidies and social protection programmes. However, much of this spending benefits wealthier households, while nearly half of the poorest households remain outside the social safety net.

The government operates around 90 social protection programmes across 25 ministries, creating overlapping responsibilities, inconsistent eligibility requirements and administrative inefficiencies. Despite substantial expenditure, many vulnerable families receive inadequate assistance or no support at all.

Electricity subsidies illustrate this imbalance. The richest urban fifth of households receives nearly half of electricity subsidy spending, while poorer households receive a much smaller share. The World Bank estimates that eliminating electricity subsidies while fully compensating the poorest 40 percent could theoretically generate net fiscal savings equivalent to approximately 0.6 percent of GDP.

Agricultural subsidies face similar challenges. Only around 5 percent of farmers apply fertilizers in appropriate nutrient balances, reducing efficiency and limiting potential productivity gains. The report recommends better-targeted assistance, improved fertilizer distribution and increased investment in irrigation, agricultural research and farmer training.

Can Smarter Social Protection Help Bangladesh Fight Poverty?

The World Bank recommends strengthening the government's Family Card programme and introducing a Dynamic Social Registry to identify vulnerable households more accurately. These systems could improve coordination between existing welfare programmes, reduce duplication and ensure that assistance reaches people who need it most.

World Bank simulations suggest that combining the Family Card with better-targeted cash transfers and food assistance could reduce poverty by 1.72 percentage points, potentially lifting approximately 2.85 million people out of poverty. The estimated additional expenditure would amount to just 0.21 percentage points of GDP.

However, the report warns that subsidy reforms must be introduced gradually. Removing financial support before effective compensation systems are established could increase household expenses and worsen poverty.

The World Bank concludes that Bangladesh must restore banking stability, strengthen energy security, improve tax collection and modernize social protection. Better coordination and more effective public spending could help protect vulnerable families, encourage private investment and create the conditions for a more sustainable economic recovery.