Students' body claims mismanagement at DU's School of Open Learning centres

A students' organization on Sunday alleged "mismanagement" at centers of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning where classes commenced on Sunday. However, the Director of the School of Open Learning, CS Dubey, denied allegations, saying everything went on smoothly.

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) claimed that hundreds of students from BA (Hons) Political Science North Campus Study Centre and South Campus Study Centre were forced to return because of insufficient sitting space. It claimed that at many centers, students were not even allowed to enter colleges, despite receiving messages of classes being held there.

Students who received messages for classes at the Swami Shraddhanand College did not find the subjects they selected in the new syllabus, the organization claimed, adding that at various study centers students were told that classes will be held from next week. Classes were cancelled at Hansraj College as a shooting of a movie is scheduled at the center, the KYS claimed.

It said at the arts faculty, where classes for Political Science (Hons) were being held, students had to sit on floors and windowsills due to of overcrowding. Till now, no study material has been made available to the students, the KYS alleged. Dubey said, "They did not receive any such complaints and classes went on smoothly. At many places, the orientation sessions were conducted by principals of colleges. The study material has been uploaded online." PTI SLB

