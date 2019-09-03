ABVP lists its achievements in run up to DUSU polls

Providing self defence training to students, ensuring that the EWS category reservation in admission was implemented in 2019 and organising several awareness campaigns were some of the achievements of the ABVP-led DUSU in the last one year, the outfit said on Monday. Ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on September 12, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said they not only "provided self-defence training to women students but also gave them "psychological empowerment".

"We held two camps in Daulat Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College where more than 5000 students were trained," Monika Chaudhary, national media convener, ABVP told reporters. The ABVP said the tactile paths for differently abled students were reconstructed after the outfit's intervention and they ensured that the EWS reservation was implemented from this academic year.

Scholarships of Rs 5000 each was also provided to meritorious students, who are economically weak, it said.

