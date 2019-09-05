MP government institute inks MoU with Cambridge university

The Madhya Pradesh government is pushing to enhance English language skills of students in state-affiliated institutes and increase their employability. As part of its efforts, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) on Thursday signed an MoU with Cambridge Assessment English (CAE),a department of the UK- based University of Cambridge.

The MoU aims toenhance the employability of students from constituent and affiliated colleges across Madhya Pradesh by upgrading their English language and communication Skills, a Cambridge university official said. Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), also known as Rajiv Gandhi TechnologicalUniversity, is a state-run university situated in the city.

In July this year, two similar MoUs were signed between CAE representatives and officials of the state's Higher Education Department and MP Private University Regulatory Commission..

