Medvarsity Online Ltd. Partners With Singhania University to Enhance Patient Safety Training

~Strengthening healthcare organizations to impart better patient care~

Medvarsity Online Ltd., a leader in online medical education, partnered with Singhania University to provide in-depth knowledge and skills needed to improve healthcare quality and patient safety. The Master's in Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety course is intended to upskill students to effectively monitor and improve quality metrics, along with enhancing safety for both the patients and the staff of health centers.



At every level of caregiving, there are chances of inherent safety issues that linger. With numerous medical negligence cases, it has become more apparent that patient safety is not being given the due importance it needs. The notion of patient safety should, therefore, be the core of any healthcare delivery system. According to JCI, the international patient safety goals emphasize on aspects like effective communication, reduced risk of healthcare-associated infections, improved safety of high-alert medications and others, which ensure optimum patient safety.

"Healthcare quality and patient safety has been a core focus for Medvarsity as a means of expanding our impact in healthcare. Through our students, we're building healthcare systems which are established on the culture of safety and quality. Partnering with Singhania University gives us a unique opportunity of leveraging their reputation & values and combining it with our reach & content expertise to make a difference." said Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd. about the partnership.

Healthcare systems have increasingly started to focus on the quality of care and patient safety to strengthen the effectiveness of treatments and improved patient satisfaction. Therefore, healthcare entities, who directly or indirectly provide care for patients, need to possess distinct skills and knowledge to elevate standards of patient safety. Effective involvement in patient care, skilled healthcare professionals, data to drive safety improvements and clear policies are some aspects which will ensure significant advancements in the quality and safety of healthcare practices. Keeping this in mind, Medvarsity has aptly identified the necessity to upskill healthcare professionals on multiple aspects of healthcare quality and patient safety, through their unique program of Master's in Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety.

Mr. Amit Yadav, Pro Vice Chancellor, Singhania University expressed his views by saying "At Singhania, we focus on better medical facilities for the community and improved training for clinical and non-clinical practitioners. By joining hands with Medvarsity, we are aiming to achieve excellence in healthcare quality and patient safety through advanced integrated learning for students." about the partnership.

The Master's in Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety enables the students to:

Apply various quality improvement tools, along with processes to measure, analyze and interpret healthcare quality and safety data

Implement various national and international quality standards in healthcare settings

Help healthcare organizations adopt a quality-driven and patient-centered culture

Design, implement, promote, and evaluate the quality and patient safety initiatives in healthcare organizations

The course captures the proactive practices to improve patient safety, with multidisciplinary sessions that equip the students with in-depth knowledge on various aspects of patient safety and healthcare quality. The blended learning program includes 30-day practical training from leading tertiary care hospitals, along with intense online training to help gain a comprehensive coverage of the subject. Anyone with a bachelor's degree in any stream is eligible to take up this course. It is also ideal for healthcare professionals looking to advance to leadership roles in healthcare quality or patient safety.

About Medvarsity Online Ltd.

Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enable us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018.

About Singhania University.

Singhania University has been established by the Govt. of Rajasthan, that has been set up with an objective to maintain high standards of education for overall development and growth of the students. The University has been established with a commitment to bring higher education to the masses and to provide student-centric & placement oriented education. Our workforce of medical practitioners in the country encompasses professionals from various fields of medical sciences including Paramedical, Nursing, Medicine, Unani, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, etc. We bestow experiential learning with competency-based student assessment, integrating medical education, and clinical training across all 4-years of learning in the campus.