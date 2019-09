Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed the commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bharti, an IAS officer of the Union Territory cadre, belonged to 1998 batch.

His appointment as SDMC commissioner will come into effect from the date of assumption of the charge, according to an order of the Union Home Ministry.

