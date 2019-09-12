CBSE Teacher Awards symbol of hard work, Union HRD Minister says

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ' Nishank' presented CBSE Teacher Awards - 2018 to 34 teachers of the country. Minister of State for HRD, Shri Sanjay Dhotre also graced the occasion.

Shri Pokhriyal greeted all the awardees and thanked the dedicated teacher community in nation-building through teaching. He said that these awards are a symbol of their hard work. He called upon the teachers to create a positive environment with quality and values ​​that meet the present and future needs of students.

During the function, the Minister also launched CBSE's portal 'Vidyadhan' on Diksha App, a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing's (National Forum for Teachers) and released CBSE's annual activity calendar. Apart from this, he released 10 CBSE Manuals on various subjects like art integration, experiential learning, enjoyable teaching and learning of maths, new initiatives, school quality assessment and assurance, 10 + 2 post-academic courses, artificial intelligence, hubs of learning and eco-club and water conservation.

Shri Sanjay Dhotre congratulated the awardee teachers and commended them for their important role as a mentor and for successful discharge of their duties. He said that since every student is different and unique, education should be according to the individual needs and nature of each student so that children become courageous, confident human beings with strong character and may be able to build their bright future.

On this occasion, CBSE Chairperson Smt. Anita Karwal congratulated the teachers on being selected for this prestigious award and said that it will give new energy to the recipients and at the same time inspire many other teachers to uplift the education sector. Along with this, she spoke about the utility of 10 new CBSE manuals, 'Vidyadhan' and activity calendars for schools, for teacher community and students. Shri Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE also made his gracious presence in the program. Many distinguished dignitaries from MHRD, CBSE, NVS, KVS, and schools also graced the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)