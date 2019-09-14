International Development News
Research & Innovation to reduce gap between industry and academia: VC Sharda University

More than 100 students attended the Orientation programme organized by Research and Technology Development Centre (RTDC).

Devdiscourse News Desk Sonepat
Updated: 14-09-2019 13:16 IST
PhD scholars' orientation programme at Sharda University Image Credit: Sharda University

Emphasizing the importance of research and innovation in the education system, Prof. G. R. C. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Sharda University said that the research and innovation are the only way to reduce the gap between industry and academia. He was addressing the new Ph.D. entrants of the university in the orientation programme.

"We want the student to be passionate about their work and come up with something new thereby bringing laurels not only to their institution but to the society at large," said Prof. Reddy. He further added, "research and innovation are the only way to reduce the gap between industry and academia. Thus it is very important for the scholars to enjoy their research topic and help the industries with the best possible results,".

Dr. Karmeshu, eminent Mathematician and Computer Scientist, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awardee, who is presently working with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Shiv Nadar University was the chief guest on this occasion. He encouraged students to bring the best out of them by asking them to focus and deliver. He provided many insights to make students familiar with the current research trends and guided them about mathematical modelling and its importance in various field. The orientation was facilitated by Sharda University's Research and Technology Development Centre (RTDC). Mr. R. P. Agrawal, Advisor to Chancellor, Dr.H. S. P. Rao, Dean (Research) and Dr. Shri Kant were also present during the programme to motivate and guide them for their journey ahead.

(With inputs from Sharda University)

COUNTRY : India
