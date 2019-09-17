In a first, IITs decide to conduct JEE Advanced exam in the USA

In a first, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to conduct the JEE Advanced Exam in the USA. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) in 2020 for admissions in 23 IITs all over the country.

In a meeting of IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) several key decisions have been taken regarding the JEE (Advanced) to be held in 2020. In the JAB meeting, which was held on Sunday (15th September 2019) at IIT Delhi, it has been decided to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2020 on May 17 (Sunday). The IIT JAB also decided to hold the JEE (Advanced) 2020 for the first time in the US also. For this, an examination centre will be set up in San Francisco.

Speaking about the decisions taken by the IIT JAB, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "JEE Advanced is an examination conducted by all IITs for admission to IITs. IITs have taken a conscious decision to encourage cultural diversity on their campuses. JEE exam is now conducted in five countries worldwide and we have added the USA to this list. US has benefitted significantly by the presence of a large number of IIT alumni there and there is considerable awareness in the US about IITs. Conducting JEE in the bay area is a logical thing to do."

The Board has decided to shortlist Two Lakh Fifty Thousand (250,000) students (including all categories) from JEE (Main) 2020 to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2020. On May 17, 2020, the first paper of JEE (Advanced) will start at 9.00 a.m. and end at 12 noon (IST). The second paper will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. (IST).

Prof Siddharth Pandey, Organizing Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2020, "Paper 2 that used to start at 2 p.m. earlier, is now scheduled to start at 2:30 pm. This is to allow students, especially the PwD candidates, more time between the two papers. This will also help in conducting biometric verification at the centres in a timely manner." In 2019, apart from India, JEE (Advanced) centres were also set up in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kathmandu (Nepal), Singapore and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

However, the Board has decided to discontinue the exam centres in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Colombo (Sri Lanka) for JEE (Advanced) 2020 due to absence of candidates in these two cities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises JEE (Main) while one of the IITs organises JEE (Advanced) under the guidance of IIT JAB. In 2019, IIT Roorkee was the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 161,319 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2. A total of 38,705 candidates were successful. Of the total qualified candidates, 5,356 were females.