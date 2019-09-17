Delhi govt to provide coaching to IAS aspirants in Urdu

The Delhi government is likely to provide coaching to IAS aspirants in Urdu, taking steps towards making the language a means to build a career, an official statement said on Tuesday. It stated Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Art, Culture and Languages Manish Sisodia interacted with toppers in Urdu language hailing from various universities of Delhi on Monday evening.

"The Urdu Academy should start providing coaching to interested students," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying at the event. "Study material in Urdu will soon be accessible to students who want to write their papers in the medium.

"In the way English and Hindi are treated as a standard language of teaching and study, Urdu language will also be treated at par with them," Sisodia said. Dignitaries from the Delhi government, along with Urdu Academy Vice-Chairman Professor Shehpar Rasool, were also present at the event.

Students excelling in the field of Urdu were awarded at the event, the statement said. They represented Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawahar Lal Nehru, District Institute of Education and Training and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, it added.

