UoH and Princeton University forge academic collaboration Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI): City-based University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Princeton University, USA. This MoU of two year duration will undertake activities broadly in three areas--to explore multi-disciplinary collaborations in Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences and Computer and Information Sciences, a release from UoH said.

It will also focus on bi-national university research cooperation and technology and knowledge transfer, including pursuit of research partnerships between Princeton, and UoH and other universities, colleges, and agencies in India, that support such cooperation. It will also undertake activities on academic and student cooperation, including academic exchange programmes that would be in addition to or in collaboration between UoH and Princeton, student conferences, exchange of invitations to scholars for lectures, conferences, colloquia and symposia from Princeton and UoH.

The MoU was signed in the presence of UoH Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile, First Lady of New Jersey Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy and officials from New Jersey City University, Rutgers University, Rowan University on UoH campus, the release added..

