Kerala commission slams madrassa for denying child admission

Parents have the right to select the school to enroll their children and no one else can interfere in it. This observation by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights came on Friday following the rejection of admission of a girl child to a madrassa near Kannur in the state as she had joined another school rather than the one suggested by it.

It also directed the state and district Waqf Board authorities to ensure that the child faces no discrimination due to the decision to join the school she wishes. "No one has the right to refuse religious studies to a child just because he or she does not attend any particular school. At the same time, no one can object the rights of the parents and their children to select the school or madrassa of their choice," the commission's bench headed by chairman P Suresh and member K Naseer said.

The child's parents approached the commission after the madrassa authorities denied her admission for religious studies as she had enrolled in a school rather than joining the one suggested by the madrassa. The school suggested by the madrassa was under its control..

