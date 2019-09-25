Sisodia gets invite from Bangladesh minister to speak on 'happiness curriculum'

Bangladesh Minister for Primary Education Zakir Hussain on Wednesday invited Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to visit his country and share the concept of "happiness curriculum" with teachers and students there. "We will review this programme and take the benefits from this. I am moved by the active participation from students, teachers and parents alike.

"We are focussed towards providing quality education to our children. I invite the deputy CM to come to my country and share the good things of this curriculum amongst my children too," he said. Hussain, the Minister of State for Primary and Mass Education, on Wednesday visited a Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in Shalimar Bagh with a team of delegates from Bangladesh.

"We are targeting kids from nursery class itself and reserving 45 minutes of their time daily for the happiness class. This is to ensure that the kids grow up to be more emotionally sound and become more focussed towards their studies. We have got positive results on this. The minds of the student don't wander anymore. They are giving more respect to their kids are giving more respect to their families," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education minister. The two ministers also discussed about the entrepreneurship curriculum.

The Delhi government celebrated a 15-day "Happiness Utsav" in its schools to mark one year of the launch of the curriculum.

