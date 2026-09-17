Syria's Diesel Deal: A Government's Strategic Shift Amid Crisis

Syria's government has responded to widespread protests by announcing a decrease in diesel prices for select sectors, just days after a significant fuel price surge. Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir declared on Thursday that diesel will be available at various prices, depending on its use and source, following public discontent.

Prime Minister Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Bashir to devise a strategy to address the fuel crisis exacerbated by a refinery overhaul and increased reliance on imports. The decision comes amid a challenging economic climate, with 90% of Syrians living below the poverty line as per UN estimates.

Syria's move includes offering locally refined diesel at a lower cost for heating and agriculture while maintaining higher prices for other sectors. Meanwhile, plans to restart small local refineries could potentially bolster domestic fuel production capacities, offering temporary relief amidst soaring global energy prices.