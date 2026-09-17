Syria's Diesel Deal: A Government's Strategic Shift Amid Crisis

Syria's Energy Minister announced reduced diesel prices for specific sectors in response to public outcry over fuel price hikes. The government is mitigating civil unrest by offering tiered pricing, with diesel sourced locally and from allied nations. This move aims to alleviate economic pressure on a struggling populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:54 IST
Syria's Diesel Deal: A Government's Strategic Shift Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's government has responded to widespread protests by announcing a decrease in diesel prices for select sectors, just days after a significant fuel price surge. Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir declared on Thursday that diesel will be available at various prices, depending on its use and source, following public discontent.

Prime Minister Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Bashir to devise a strategy to address the fuel crisis exacerbated by a refinery overhaul and increased reliance on imports. The decision comes amid a challenging economic climate, with 90% of Syrians living below the poverty line as per UN estimates.

Syria's move includes offering locally refined diesel at a lower cost for heating and agriculture while maintaining higher prices for other sectors. Meanwhile, plans to restart small local refineries could potentially bolster domestic fuel production capacities, offering temporary relief amidst soaring global energy prices.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026