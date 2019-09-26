DRDO and Central University of Jammu sign MoU to set up research centre

The DRDO and the Central University of Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to set up a centre for basic and applied research at the university. The centre would be called Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST).

"The main objective of the MoU is to undertake and facilitate multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research and technology development in the identified research verticals namely, Computational System Security and Sensors," according to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence. A device able to make computations is called computational system.

The KCST will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, the statement added. "Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes and said that the centre will be

a national asset and contribute in making India stronger and prosperous," it said. Secretary of Department of Defence (Research and Development) and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy hoped that in a very short time a world class centre will come up in CUJ.

The CUJ is a central government funded university, established under the Central Universities Act, 2009. Chancellor of CUJ Ambassador G Parthasarthi appreciated the DRDO for establishing a high-end research centre to promote quality research which in long run will create a pool of scientists from this region.

CUJ Vice Chancellor Ashok Aima and DRDO Director General (Technology Management) Sudhir Gupta were also present on the occasion.

