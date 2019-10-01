ABVP holds protest against DU professor for 'offensive comments' against Lord Krishna

The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Monday held a protest at Delhi University's Dyal Singh College here over "some offensive comments" allegedly made by a Hindi professor and some students against Lord Krishna. However, professor Rajeev Kunwar, said he had never made any offensive comments.

"I never made any comments against Lord Krishna. But I have been getting threats on social media and over phone. They have threatened that they will blacken my face and I should apologise," he said. According to Kunwar, it all started after he gave a talk on September 23 on 'Patriarchy and Women Resistance in India: A historical enquiry' organised by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithiya Study Circle in the college.

Later, a video of the same was shared on social media by a student following which another student posted in the comments thread, "This is the same professor who teaches students Lord Krishna is a fictitious character. This professor should be boycotted." This comment led to a war between the students who posted the video and the other student, apparently linked to the right wing outfit.

A student, who was supporting the professor, wrote about Lord Krishna "harassing women". The professor said he had written to the college principal and has even sought help from police.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested at Dyal Singh College (Morning) and submitted a memorandum to the college administration. They demanded disciplinary action against the "left-leaning professor and left students organization's volunteers" for disturbing the environment and deliberately offending the believers of the Hindu faith.

ABVP expressed its dissatisfaction regarding the unresponsive behaviour of college administration and for taking no action against the 'study circle' which was organized by left-affiliated students' groups without the college administration's approval. "It is pertinent to point out that a Professor of Hindi from Dyal Singh College (Morning) has been trying to indoctrinate his students in values that are at variance with Indian civilisational ethos. ABVP has appealed to the college administration to dismiss the accused Professor at the earliest, " the student outfit said.

Sonakshi Dogra, ABVP Unit President of Dyal Singh College (Morning), said, "During a religiously significant span, when the entire nation is celebrating Navratri, such insidious conduct of the accused professor points to a surreptitious plan to disturb peace and perpetuate communal disharmony on the college campus. The college administration must step in and take necessary action against the accused Professor." A scuffle also broke out at the college but police pacified the matter.

