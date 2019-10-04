Prez awards medals to 9 students at IIT Roorkee annual convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday awarded prestigious awards to nine meritorious students of IIT Roorkee as the premier institution held its 19th annual convocation here. This is the first time in the history of the institution that more than 300 students are being awarded their PhD degrees.

Three PhD students received the award under the Engineering and Science category from President Kovind. Pulkit Singhal, B.tech, Mechanical Engineering, received the President Gold Medal for having the highest Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA).

Hrituraj Singh, B.Tech, Electrical Engineering, was awarded the Institute Silver Medal for having the second highest CGPA. Tanvi Verma, B.Tech, Engineering Physics, received the Institute Bronze Medal for having the third highest CGPA.

The Director Gold Medal for the best all rounder went to Sumit Kumar Yadav, B.Tech, Electronics and Communication Engineering while the Gold Medal named after former President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma went to Shivam Jindal, B.Tech, Computer Science and Engineering, for excellent contribution in the field of social service among the all UG/PG students. Anant Vashistha, B.Techh, Production and Industrial Engineering won Dr Jai Krishna Gold Medal for excellent contribution in the field of Youth Leadership.

The three students who won the Doctoral Excellence awards are Dr Dhiraj Raj, Department of Earthquake Engineering, Dr Yogeshkumar Manibhai Makwana, Department of Electrical Engineering and Dr Pallavi Gupta, Centre for nanotechnology. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and IIT Roorkee Director Professor AK Chaturvedi were also present.

Professor N P Padhy, Chairman Convocation, IIT Roorkee said that as many as 2029 students are being awarded degrees in this year’s convocation. Out of the 2029 students, 1018 are undergraduate recipients, 702 Post Graduate and 309 PhD degree recipients.

