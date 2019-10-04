IIT Roorkee student who teaches poor kids for free gets gold medal from Prez Kovind

IIT Roorkee student Anant Vashistha, who taught underprivileged students from a nearby village for free, received gold medal from President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday for making excellent contribution in the field of youth leadership. The 22-year-old student, who completed his B.Tech in Production and Industrial Engineering this year, won the prestigious Dr Jai Krishna Gold Medal for excellent contribution in the field of youth leadership amongst students admitted through JEE.

President Kovind felicitated him with the medal during IIT Roorkee’s 19th annual convocation here where eight other students were also awarded . Vashistha, who now works at Master Card in Gurgaon, said he started taking classes free of cost for the poor and underprivileged students of Kaliyar village near his college in 2015 after his enrolment.

He took classes for four years from 2015 until this year on every Saturday and Sunday along with a group of his friends. He would arrange a tent, blackboard, chalks, some chairs and would go out to the village which is about 8 kms from his college for the noble deed.

"Initially it was a big challenge for me to convince the people of the village to send their children for study as they did not believe an outsider. However, gradually they realised my intentions and the classes, which began from 5 children, went on to have a strength of 15-20 children," Vashistha told PTI. Asked how he managed to take free time out of his studies, he said that teaching is his passion and he would never shy away from putting some extra efforts for the welfare of the children and the society at large.

"As Mathematics is my favourite subject, I used to teach them this subject prominently. I would also teach them other subjects and organise knowledge sharing discussions as well. "It was fun teaching the children for four years. Although I am unable to take classes now as I have shift my base in Gurgaon where I work, they all are in touch with me and I would be more than happy to assist them in their future endeavours," Vashistha said.

About his future plans, Vashistha said that he would like to continue teaching students free of cost by associating with any organisation or in his own. "I am also aiming to get admission in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US for higher studies after which I would serve my country which is my ultimate goal,” he added.

