UP student commits suicide after failing to get job

A 25-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide here after he failed to get a job, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Jaraili Kothi locality under City Kotwali police station limits on Sunday, they said.

Nagendra Singh, pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree at a college in Baberu area, was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room, Station House Officer Baljit Singh said. He said Nagendra left a suicide note in his room, mentioning that he was taking the extreme step after failing to get a job.

An investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.

