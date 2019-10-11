DM Guru Awarded as 'The Best Digital Marketing Training Institute in Delhi/NCR'

DM Guru, the leading Digital Marketing Training Institute, is bestowed upon with Indian Brands of the Year Awards 2019 for 'The Best Digital Marketing Training Institute in Delhi/NCR'. This award is a mark of recognition, outstanding performance in the professional education industry and workshop training course.

Due to the huge contribution and career-oriented brilliant ideas in digital industry, DM Guru was awarded the title 'The Best Digital Marketing Training Institute in Delhi/NCR' at Indian Brands of the Year Awards 2019, organized by APS Research Media. This amazing award function was held at Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, Delhi on 29th September 2019 in the presence of Bollywood celebrity Mandira Bedi and TV personality Rannvijay Singh. Ms. Shilpi Gupta, Founder and Mr. Sachin Gupta, Co-Founder of DM Guru, received the award.

DM Guru, a joint effort by Ms. Shilpi Gupta and Mr. Sachin Gupta, is one of the best training centres in Gurgaon offering an Advanced Digital Marketing Training Course based on real-time projects through industry experts to offer practical exposure. The main motto of this organization is to create employment for everyone. The institute's unique training modules and methodologies made it an award-winning Training Centre.

"Its been a great honor receiving the Indian Brands of the Year Awards 2019. No success is possible without having a supportive team and well-wishers. I am thankful to everyone in my team who made lot of efforts to make each step successful. It's been more than 5 years of operating DM Guru and taking initiatives to improve the training methodologies on regular basis as per the Market Trends," says Ms. Shilpi Gupta, Founder of DM Guru.

Mr. Sachin Gupta further added, "Our Course is based on practical modules only which emphasis on real-time SEO practices and industry norms. We believe in the quality, not in the quantity. To offer Individual Workshop training, we keep the batch size as small as possible. Anyone can join this course to get a job, to work as a freelancer or to promote his or her own business. We wish to serve the digital industry with better ideas and more enthusiasm."

DM Guru, is a birth venture of SEO Tech Experts company which was founded in 2009. It's the industry experts of SEO Tech Experts who made the Centre successful by rendering professional training via One-to-One session so that everyone could get the quality education.

The institute is a well known professional Digital Marketing Training Centre offering advanced course comprising SEO, SMO, Google Adwords, ORM, Affiliate Marketing, and much more. Trainees' feedback and their career growth in the digital arena is the only success of DM Guru which makes it different from the other digital marketing training institutes in Delhi/NCR.

About DM Guru

DM Guru is a training venture of SEO Tech Experts that was officially launched in 2015 to offer Live Projects or Workshop Training to web & marketing aspirants to help grow their Digital Marketing skills. The course Comprises Wordpress Website Designing, SEO, SMO, ORM, PPC and other web modules. Any working professionals, undergraduates, home-makers, professionals, entrepreneurs, in fact, everyone can join this course as per their convenience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009485/DM_Guru_Award.jpg