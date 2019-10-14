International Development News
IP University vice-chancellor nominated as a member of NMC from Delhi

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 14-10-2019 18:23 IST
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma has been nominated as a member of the National Medical Commission from Delhi, the varsity said in a statement. Dr Verma was instrumental in turning the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences from an ordinary dental school into a Centre of Excellence by his "able guidance and administration", it added.

"Dr Verma spent his energy and effort in sensitising the government and society at a time when people were not aware of the role dentistry could play in the healthcare and the modern magnitude of science," the varsity said. He is also a recipient of coveted awards like Padma Shri and B C Roy Award for his outstanding contributions in the field of medicine.

COUNTRY : India
