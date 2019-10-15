10th Foundation Day Celebrations Start at Shoolini University

To mark ten years of the existence of Shoolini University, a week-long celebration started in the University campus on Monday.

The University was established in 2009 and has emerged among top universities of the region during the short period. It has a strength of about 3500 students out of whom nearly 2000 stay in hostels within the campus. The University, which has highly qualified faculty, runs nearly 90 different courses. It has excelled in research and has filed about 350 patents so far.

The celebrations began with a havan and Pooja in the University temple. It was followed by the inauguration of an exhibition depicting the first decade of the University and a photo gallery on Nobel laureate Hargobind Khorana was unveiled.

Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla later addressed the faculty and staff members and listed the achievements of the University. He exhorted them to strive even harder for crossing new boundaries in the years to come.

The week long celebrations would include the prestigious inter-departmental cultural competition Manchtantra which started late on Monday. During the next two days competitions would be held in events like dance, mime, group singing and folk dance.

Another prestigious event, BizQuiz, which is a quiz competition among teams from various schools in the region, is also part of the celebrations this year. Among other events are debate, poster making and declamation competitions.

Hundreds of students from various schools in Himachal Pradesh would also attend the 'INSPIRE Camp' in the campus. It is part of a state government scheme to expose toppers of classes XI and XII to science. A day is also kept for Yoga for wellness with INSPIRE students.

There are Several workshops that are being organised during the week. These would include one by the Law department on child trafficking and child abuse. A book on patents would also be released during the celebrations. The mood for the celebrations was earlier set by holding flash mobs by various departments in the University. The University has also planned to launch a academic club. Not forgetting the tradition a dham for everyone.

About Shoolini University:

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

