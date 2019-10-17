JNUSU accuses varsity adminstration of shutting down democratic spaces

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Thursday accused the varsity administration of closing down democratic spaces. The students' union has been on a sit-in protest after they were asked to vacate the students' union office since the newly-elected body is yet to be notified.

Meanwhile, Umesh Kadam, the dean of students, said a proctor inquiry would be initiated against the students who are defying orders. "We will try to counsel them and talk to them so that they leave the office. They held two film screenings at the office without due permission," he said.

Kadam said they were following the orders of the Delhi High Court. "After the votes were counted, the election committee handed over the results in a sealed envelope," he said. "But when the Delhi High Court directed the election committee to declare the results, they did not take the sealed envelopes and announced the results without them."

Kadam questioned the announcement of results and said the union cannot be notified without due procedure. Meanwhile, the students' union accused the administration of shutting down democratic spaces and said they would continue to protest against it.

They also alleged that they had not been invited to the inter-hall administration meeting, where they claimed that the hostel manual that has a lot of curbs on the freedom of students is likely to be finalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)