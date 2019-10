Abhijit Banerjee visits alma mater JNU

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visited his alma mater Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday. Banerjee, who completed his masters in Economics from the JNU in 1983, came in the campus early in the morning and later met Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, according to sources.

However, there was no confirmation from the administration officials. Couple Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize with Harvard's Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)