International Development News
Development News Edition

Texas university confirms shooting at off-campus party

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greenville
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 15:48 IST
Texas university confirms shooting at off-campus party
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Texas A&M University-Commerce spokesman has confirmed reports of a shooting at an off-campus party as the school east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend. Local television stations and reporters at the scene cited unnamed officials in reporting multiple injuries at a party in Greenville.

Greenville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus. University spokesman Michael Johnson confirmed a shooting to WFAA-TV but said the school hasn't confirmed whether any students were injured.

University police tweeted that there was an event outside Greenville "that may or may not have involved students at this time." University and Greenville police referred The Associated Press to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office dispatch wouldn't comment, and a spokesman did not immediately return multiple phone calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Raj truck driver, killed by militants in Kashmir, buried after govt declares compensation

The body of the Rajasthan truck driver, who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried after his family members agreed on the compensation announced by the authorities, officials said on Sunday. Mohammad Illiyas family members...

Rescue ops continue to save boy stuck in TN borewell

Rescue operations continued for the third day on Sunday to bring out a three-old boy, who fell into an abandoned borewell near here, as special prayers were held across the Tamil Nadu for the safe return of the child. State Health and Famil...

UPDATE 1-Vietnam police take DNA from relatives of suspected truck victims

Police in Vietnam took hair and blood samples on Sunday to get DNA from relatives of people feared to be among the 39 who died in the back of a truck near London last week, their family members said.The fathers of Joseph Nguyen Dinh Luong a...

Shivakumar hits out at I-T dept over gifting phones

Former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Sunday lashed out at investigating agencies for serving notices on him for gifting phones to a few MPs, including some from the BJP, and not on those who received the devices. Shivakuma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019