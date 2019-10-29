International Development News
Depressed IIT-Hyd student leaps to death from hostel building

Depressed IIT-Hyd student leaps to death from hostel building

Driven by depression, a 20-year old B Tech student of Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad allegedly leaped to death from the hostel building on the campus here on Tuesday, in the third suicide by a student of the prestigious institution this year, police said. A third year computer science and engineering student, Pichikala Siddarth, who hails from the city, jumped off from the third floor of the hostel building at around 3.25 am.

Security staff and some students who noticed it rushed him to a private hospital. Later he was shifted to a corporate hospital where he died without responding to treatment, Sangareddy district Deputy Superintendent of Police P Sridhar Reddy said. According to police, before committing the extreme act, Siddartha sent mails to some of his friends saying he did not find life interesting and his death will not make big difference to the world.

"Life rather seems depressing I have no clue how my future is going to be. I have been feeling this for the past two months. Also the courses are going bad for me. I could not concentrate well..., he purportedly wrote in the mail to his friends. The institute, located in Sangareddy district about 50 km from here, condoled the death of Siddarth.

"IIT Hyderabad Faculty, staff and students extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and other near and dear ones of the deceased student. This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. May his soul rest in peace," it said in a release. Siddarth is the third student of IIT-Hyderabad to take his life this year.

Earlier in July, Mark Andrew Charles, a native of Varanasi District in Uttar Pradesh and a final year Masters student, committed suicide by hanging On January 31, M. Anirudh, a third year Mechanical and Aerospace engineering student, ended his life by jumping off the hostel building..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

