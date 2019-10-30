International Development News
IIT Delhi compensates GATE aspirants of Jammu & Kashmir for internet outages

GATE committee has decided to re-open the application process for J&K aspirants for the prestigous post-graduate entrance examination - Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) - which was closed on October 5.  The decision was taken as several aspirants could not submit their applications due to internet outage in the valley enforced to maintain law and order in the state since the announcement of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has announced to reopen the application process for GATE aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken by the GATE committee to compensate the GATE aspiratns from the state who could not apply for the examination due to internet outage enforced to fight misinforamtion after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

IIT Delhi is the organizing institute for GATE 2020 which is a join entrance examination for admission in post-graduation programmes in IITs, premier research institutes and engineering colleges in the country. As per the schedule the window for receiving application was open between September 03 to October 05, 2019.

According to IIT Delhi, during this period the institute has received 9,295 applications from J&K. However, as per emails and phone calls received from a few candidatesregarding unavailability of internet connectivity, it seems that a few hundredaspirants of GATE 2020 in J&K might not have been able to apply.

"Keeping this in view, the GATE committee has decided to re-open the application process from 30th October to 8th November, 2019 for these left out aspirants of GATE 2020 from J&K to facilitate them another chance of registration," informed a senior official of IIT Delhi. The interested aspirants of IIT Delhi who had missed the last date can now submit their application online from October 30 to November 8, 2019.

GATE 2020 will be held on Feb 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th Feb, 2020.

(With inputs from IIT Delhi)

